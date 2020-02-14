UrduPoint.com
US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - Court Filing

Daniyal Sohail 29 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

The United States has filed a superseding indictment against Chinese tech giant Huawei and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou, a court filing revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The United States has filed a superseding indictment against Chinese tech giant Huawei and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

"Since at least in or about 2000 through the date of this Superseding Indictment, the defendants...

executed a scheme to operate and grow the worldwide business of HUAWEI and its parents, global affiliates and subsidiaries through the deliberate and repeated misappropriation of intellectual property of companies headquartered or with offices in the United States (the 'Victim Companies') for commercial use," the document signed by US attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard Donoghue said.

The indictment contains new allegations of racketeering conspiracy.

