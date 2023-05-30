UrduPoint.com

US Releases New Framework For Space Diplomacy, Boosting Artemis Accords - Blinken

Daniyal Sohail Published May 30, 2023 | 07:31 PM

US Releases New Framework for Space Diplomacy, Boosting Artemis Accords - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Department of State has released its first ever Strategic Framework for Space Diplomacy which it describes as a "groundbreaking initiative to advance US Space Leadership," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a statement on Monday.

"Today the Department of State is releasing our first-ever "Strategic Framework for Space Diplomacy," a groundbreaking initiative to advance US global space leadership," Blinken said. "Through this Framework, we will expand international cooperation on mutually beneficial space activities, including through the Artemis Accords.

The new framework also calls for efforts to create and extend international commitments against destructive anti-satellite missile tests, Blinken continued.

"We will encourage responsible behavior, strengthen understanding and support for US national space policies, and promote international use of U.S. space capabilities," he said.

The State Department is also working to build and extend international partnerships to support current major US space projects including the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's Artemis missions, and the Department of Commerce's Space Traffic Coordination System, Blinken said.

