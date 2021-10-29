US Tech Stocks Hit Record Highs as Facebook Changes Name to Meta

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Technology stocks on Wall Street hit record highs on Thursday after a name change by Facebook generated positive vibes that sent the Big Tech sector into a rally.

Facebook announced it would change its name to Meta.

The news came out at its virtual reality conference, where it showcased a preview of its ambitions to build the metaverse as it seeks to diversify beyond social media.

By 2:49 p.m. ET (18:49 GMT), the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.24% at 15,425, after hitting a record high of 15,439 earlier.

Facebook itself was up 3.5% at $323 a share.