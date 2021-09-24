UrduPoint.com

Vivo All Set To Launch The Brand New Y33s In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 04:46 PM

vivo All Set to Launch the Brand New Y33s in Pakistan

Vivo further expands its Y series portfolio in Pakistan with the youth-centric Y33s, available for pre-booking from September 28, 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2021) vivo, a leading global technology brand, today confirmed the upcoming launch of Y33s in its youth-centric Y series on September 28, 2021.

The latest addition to the series comes with powerful camera, a long powerful battery, and Extended RAM 2.0* to deliver a high-end experience to customers at an affordable price point.
The all-new Y33s houses a powerful 50MP Main Camera* with a sensor that redefines high-definition photography, supported by two additional cameras for ultra-clear, detailed results in all lighting conditions.

The rear cameras are encased within vivo's signature Dual-Tone Step, giving the phone an elegant, premium look.
The Y33s packs a massive 5000mAh battery into an 8.

0mm Trendy Slim Design that puts the user at the forefront of fashion.

Equipped with 18W Fast Charge, the smartphone powers up in no time, providing solid durability and a more convenient mobile experience.
Continuing vivo's legacy of empowering users to do more and be more, the Y33s features Extended RAM 2.0, which utilizes idle ROM space as extended RAM to make switching between apps even smoother.
With exceptional performance and a beautiful design, vivo Y33s offers the best of both worlds, becoming a worthy companion to the youth.

Available in two color variants, Mirror Black and Midday Dream, the device will launch in Pakistan on 28 September 2021, and customers will be able to pre-order the Y33s.

