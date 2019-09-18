Vivo Launches the New S1 for Rs. 35,999 Undisputed King in the Budget Segment

Vivo has launched the 4GB variant of its popular S-series smartphone, the Vivo S1 in Pakistan at the amazing price of Rs. 35,999. This variant is offered with similar specs to the previous except the change in RAM capacity

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) Vivo has launched the 4GB variant of its popular S-series smartphone, the Vivo S1 in Pakistan at the amazing price of Rs. 35,999. This variant is offered with similar specs to the previous except the change in RAM capacity. After a week-long pre-order campaign, the new S1 is now available in all major markets of Pakistan and customers can also buy it online from the Vivo flagship store at Daraz. Commenting on the launch, the Brand & PR Manager for Vivo Pakistan Mr. Zohair Chohan said “Vivo S1 brings the latest innovations including the fastest In-Display Fingerprint Scanning and a brilliant 32MP AI Selfie camera at the most affordable price. This consumer-friendly pricing strategy shows our commitment to provide the best products that every Pakistani smartphone enthusiast can buy.”

Super AMOLED Halo FullView™ Display:

S1 features Halo FullView™ Display with a high screen-to-body ratio. The perfect symmetry

provides a fantastic visual effect. A 16.20cm (6.38 inch) Super AMOLED Display with a 19.5:9

aspect ratio and the screen-to-body ratio of 89.98% allow you to enjoy a full view without

boundaries.

Always On Display:

With the self-illuminating Super AMOLED display, S1 supports Always On Display at a low

power consumption. You can glance at your phone whenever you like to check the time or view

alerts. Plus, customize this feature’s theme to add charisma to your phone and let your personal

style stand out.

In-Display Fingerprint Scanning:

Since launching its In-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology, Vivo has been leading the industry in bringing a better unlocking experience for its consumers. With just a single touch on

your S1 display, the screen can be unlocked swiftly. A variety of animation effects are also

available, which makes unlocking the phone easy and fun.



32MP Front Camera, Capture Your Style:

S1 features an industry-leading 32MP front camera. The 32MP resolution allows you to take

selfies with high clarity and precise details. It also comes with multiple selfie modes, such as AI

Face Beauty, lighting, AR Stickers, AI Filter, etc., which makes selfie-taking experience

enjoyable and fun.

AI Triple Camera with Wide-Angle:

Featuring the Sony IMX499 Camera Sensor, S1 allows you to shoot with enhanced accuracy

and precision. AI Portrait Framing helps you in better composition to achieve a perfect ratio, and

brings you more fun in every snapshot of your life moments.

AI Super Wide-Angle Camera expands your view to 120°, so you can capture more landscape,

more of your friends and a more beautiful world. In group photos, you can switch to Super Wide-

Angle mode for a wider range.

Ultimate Performance:

Vivo S1 runs on an octa-core Helio P65 processor with a 12nm design and clock speeds of up

to 2.0GHz. S1 is also equipped with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM to boost the fast and smooth

performance of multiple apps and mobile games. The phone runs on the latest version of

Android with Funtouch OS 9 on top of it, that enhances the functionality of Android.

Long-lasting Battery:

S1 is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, which comes with Vivo's own 18W Dual-Engine Fast

Charging technology. Leave your power bank at home and focus on making the most of your day.

Availability and Pricing:

The Vivo S1 is now available in market for Rs. 35,999 in two dazzling color options; Skyline Blue & the elegant Diamond Black. Vivo Pakistan offers one-year official warranty for the phone duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and 6-months warranty for accessories. Zong customers can also get free 6GB mobile internet by using their SIM cards the

slot-1 of the phone.