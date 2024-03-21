vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

Vivo, a renowned global smartphone brand, today launched the latest addition to its Y Series in Pakistan – the all new vivo Y03

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Mar, 2024) vivo, a renowned global smartphone brand, today launched the latest addition to its Y Series in Pakistan – the all new vivo Y03. The smartphone is designed to exceed expectations as it embodies innovation and sophistication, catering to the diverse needs of today's dynamic users.

Powerful Performance and Extended Battery Life

At the heart of vivo Y03 lies a robust 5000mAh Long-Life Battery, ensuring uninterrupted usage throughout the day. Paired with 4GB + 4GB Extended RAM, users can expect unparalleled performance and seamless multitasking capabilities, empowering them to tackle any task with ease.

Powered by a MediaTek processor, the Y03 ensures swift and efficient performance for all tasks. With IP54 Dust and Water Resistance, users can trust their device to withstand the elements, providing peace of mind in various environments.

Additionally, with a generous 64GB Storage, users have ample space to store your files, photos, and applications, making it an ideal companion for both work and leisure. Moreover, the Y03 features 15W Fast Charge technology, enabling quicker charging times and minimizing downtime.

Enhanced Viewing Experience and Stylish Design

The Y03 boasts a stunning 90Hz Eye Protection Screen, providing a captivating viewing experience while prioritizing user comfort. With a 6.56-inch Sunlight Screen and 90Hz Refresh Rate, users can enjoy clear visibility even in bright sunlight, coupled with smooth visuals for an immersive entertainment experience.

Crafted with precision, the Y03 is available in trendy colors - Gem Green and Space Black, complementing its sleek 2.5D Curved Design. The Exquisite Dual Ring Design seamlessly blends with the back cover, while the ultra-narrow bezel offers an expansive view. The addition of a metal frame adds a touch of luxury to its aesthetic appeal, making it a statement piece in any setting.

Capture Every Moment in Stunning Detail

Equipped with a 13MP HD Main Rear Camera and a 5MP HD Portrait Front Camera, the Y03 allows users to capture breathtaking photos effortlessly. Switch between stylish looks with Stylish Portrait mode, ensuring your creations stand out. Enhanced by the Super Night Algorithm, the Super Night Mode reveals clear and bright nighttime memories with reduced blurriness and noise.

Seamless User Experience

vivo remains committed to delivering an unparalleled user experience, enriched with innovative features and user-centric advancements. The Y03 comes equipped with Face Wake for swift unlocking, Easy Share for seamless data transfer between devices, and iManager for efficient device maintenance, ensuring optimal performance at all times.

Running on Funtouch OS 14, the Y03 provides users with the latest technological advancements and an intuitive user interface, further enhancing the overall smartphone experience.

The vivo Y03 sets a new standard for smartphone excellence, combining cutting-edge features with a sleek design to meet the evolving needs of today's discerning users. Experience the next level of smartphone innovation with the vivo Y03.

Price & Availability

The Y03 is currently available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 24,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y03 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y03 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).