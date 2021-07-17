vivo V21e Hands-on Experience: A Highly Capable Smartphone for Young Smartphone Enthusiasts

Vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, launched its latest smartphone under the youth-centric V Series – the V21e. It is said to be a perfect fit for all the new-age content creators, fashionistas, selfie enthusiasts, and gamers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th July, 2021) vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, launched its latest smartphone under the youth-centric V Series – the V21e. It is said to be a perfect fit for all the new-age content creators, fashionistas, selfie enthusiasts, and gamers. The new device is a trendy and stylish smartphone with innovative features, spontaneous performance, and a budget-friendly price. V21e holds a strong capability to perform daily tasks, from business purposes and gaming, to capturing fond memories. Let’s dive deep into the key features of the smartphone:

Powerful Camera for a outstanding photography

We personally liked the 44MP Eye Autofocus front camera, which helps to click stunning pictures using the AF tracking capability that track the eyes of the subject for better clarity and focus. The front camera has an f/2.0 aperture to allow for greater light exposure even in environments where lighting is limited.

The smartphone also has other high-end features like Dual-View Video, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, 4K Selfie Video, and Steadiface Selfie Video for the front camera. These are some very useful features for new-age content creators who create a variety of content such as slo-mo videos, selfies, vlogs, or like to interact with their audiences live.

On the rear, V21e has a 64MP Night camera that produces exceptional image quality with the support of two secondary cameras, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera, to manage complex shots and enhance the overall photography experience. It also has the Super Night Mode, Stylish Night Filter, Art Portrait Video, and Ultra Stable Video to click professional photographs and videos in all environments.

The smartphone is equipped with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) in both the front and rear cameras to bring in better stabilization through software algorithms without the need for additional hardware, saving space and thus reducing the size of the phone.

Sleek design for the stylish look

vivo V21e has an elegant, sleek design aesthetic that looks premium from every angle! vivo is known for its revolutionary smartphone designs, and its world-class design team has yet again delivered a smartphone that elevates your style quotient. The smartphone has a unique frame design that looks sturdy, smooth, and lightweight. V21e features a 7.38 mm thin AG Glass design inspired by natural colour themes, giving it a striking yet well-balanced look.

The smartphone has a vibrant E3 AMOLED display that delivers smooth visual effects and reduces motion blur. The screen provides optimal screen brightness, contrast, vividness, and eye protection against blue light.



Strong performance with a competent battery

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with 128GB ROM and 8GB + 3GB extendable RAM, the performance of the V21e has been nothing short of outstanding. Thanks to the abundance of RAM, multitasking and navigating through the operating system have been ultra-smooth. V21e also has an Ultra Game Mode that reduces lags and stutters for an immersive gaming experience.

It is a powerhouse of advanced features. The 33W Flash-Charge powers up the phone in no time and offers extended battery hours. Coupled with its long-lasting battery, the feature has been super helpful, especially on the go, for playing games, creating content, and exploring its features.

Conclusion

vivo V21e is an all-rounder smartphone that delivers a holistic smartphone experience at the price of PKR 45,999 only. This is something you cannot miss!