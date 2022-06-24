vivo Visual Creator Contest Announced in Pakistan — A Chance to Win vivo X80 and Exciting Awards

Vivo, a leading brand in the smartphone industry, just announced the launch of its latest X series smartphone — the vivo X80 that is a culmination of design, technology and innovation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022) vivo, a leading brand in the smartphone industry, just announced the launch of its latest X series smartphone — the vivo X80 that is a culmination of design, technology and innovation. As one of the leaders of mobile imaging, vivo has always been encouraging all mobile phone users to capture diverse images from unique perspectives and use these works to express their most genuine emotions.

In 2022, vivo has cooperated with many renowned directors in Southeast Asia and South Asia market, who used vivo X series’ phones to record and tell stories from their unique perspectives. These exceptional works allowed the world to witness power of visual creation. At vivo, we encourage the creation of short films to tell stories around us and to take vivo smartphones to record and keep our memories alive.

Taking this into account, vivo proudly announces its Visual Creator Short Film Contest. The brand encourages young directors, university students and imaging enthusiasts to take part in this competition by creating their own world of cinematography with the help of the X80. The competition aims to influence the users to win recognition of professionals and photography enthusiasts. vivo aims to unravel hidden talents in the world of cinematography through this challenge.



The last date to participate and video submission is October 24, 2022 in Pakistan. Users are requested to upload their videos to social media platforms with the hashtag #vivoVisualCreator #OurStoryRedefined and tag @vivo_pakistan account in their posts. The contestants would also need to email the video to vivovisualcreator.pk@vivo.com with the name, social media account/email address/contact numbers, county/region and some personal remarks about the background of the video created.



The contest winners will get awards that are divided into two categories: 5 global awards and 7 regional awards. The Global Prize is USD 7000 per winner and Regional Prize is USD 3000 per winner. The award-winning contestants will also receive a certificate of the 2022 edition of the contest, one vivo X80 smartphone, professional comments from 5 judges and a vivo official promotion.



This contest is vivo's way of promoting smartphone photography and videography in the country. As a brand that holds pride in its camera technology, vivo is rightfully the best host to take upon this challenge. It is rather pleasant that the competition is held during the launch phase of its latest X series smartphone — the X80. Afterall, the X80 is a masterpiece that is a combined effort from vivo and ZEISS to break benchmarks and industry standards. The X80 gives power to an average user to become a professional photographer and videographer just by using well qualified equipment that is the all new vivo X80.

The X80 features a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, 12 MP Portrait Camera and a 12MP Wide-Angle Camera on the main panel that had made professional imaging a reality. On the front is a 32MP Front Camera, a dream for all selfie lovers. Furthermore, with ZEISS as a partner comes ZEISS Professional Imaging which includes an array of features that enhances the camera system surpassing expectations.

vivo, once again encourages its fans to participate in this contest and get chance to win amazing awards and the all-new X80 as a prize. The last day to participate is October 24,2022. Participants are requested to follow the guidelines to submit their videos for an official submission.