vivo Y200 Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 07:59 PM
Vivo, a renowned technology brand, announced today the availability of its latest Y200 smartphone in Pakistan
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) vivo, a renowned technology brand, announced today the availability of its latest Y200 smartphone in Pakistan. Packed with premium features and cutting-edge innovation, the vivo Y200 offers an unrivaled smartphone experience tailored to meet the needs of modern users.
The vivo Y200 features a powerful 80W FlashCharge capability paired with 5000mAh Large Battery, ensuring users stay connected and powered throughout the day. With 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM and a generous 256GB ROM, it delivers seamless multitasking and ample storage for all your content.
The phone’s 120Hz AMOLED Display and Snapdragon® 685 Processor provide a smooth and immersive viewing and performance experience. The AI Aura Light Portrait and advanced photography tools, including AI Erase and AI Photo Enhancement, ensure every photo is picture-perfect, even in challenging lighting conditions.
Crafted for style and resilience, vivo Y200 features an Ultra-Slim Design with the stunning Cushion-Cut Diamond Camera Shape and Metallic High-Gloss Frame, available in two captivating colors: Titanium Silver and Emerald Green. It also boasts IP64 Dust and Water Resistance, making it a durable yet stylish companion for everyday life.
Price & Availability
The vivo Y200 (256GB) is now available nationwide at an attractive price of PKR 65,999. Customers can purchase it from their nearest mobile market.
vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y200 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y200 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).
