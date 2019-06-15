Whatsapp will now sue users for sending too many forward messages

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The company could take legal proceedings against any user for activities like “bulk or automated messaging”.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) Instant messaging app WhatsApp is taking legal action against users who send too many messages.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app announced this in an effort to improve the health of the platform.

In 2018, the instant messaging service had introduced a “Forward” tag on such messages after WhatsApp came under fire after unverified forwarded messages were linked to fake news led to killing of over 20 people in mob violence.

WhatsApp, which has over 1.5 billion active users, updated its FAQ section that announced that from December 07, 2019, the company could take legal proceedings against any user for activities like “bulk or automated messaging”.

The company said WhatsApp is not intended to circulate bulk or automated messaging, both of which have always been a violation of their Terms of Service.

While WhatsApp could ban users from the platform for contravening WhatsApp terms and services, the move to take legal action is another step in WhatsApp efforts to crackdown on fake news.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company reiterated that its platform is meant for private messaging or for organisations to interact with customers through its business app, and spam messages won’t be tolerated.

This will also let WhatsApp effectively control as to how users utilise its platform.

Moreover, the company has also stepped up its efforts in “identifying accounts” that misuse the platform, aiding it in banning two million accounts globally per month.