Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM
TECNO, one of the biggest smartphone companies in Pakistan, is once again spreading joy by offering Eidi to its users, continuing the tradition of giving back to their customers and followers
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) TECNO, one of the biggest smartphone companies in Pakistan, is once again spreading joy by offering Eidi to its users, continuing the tradition of giving back to their customers and followers. The TECNO ‘SPARK YOUR LUCK’ contest by SPARK 20 Pro series gives you a chance to win cash prizes up to 4 million.
All you have to do is visit TECNO Mobile Pakistan page on Facebook, simply reshare the contest post on your Facebook profile, scan the QR code, and fill out the form to enter the contest for a chance to win a cash prize of 1 Million. Winners will be announced through live lucky draws.
Not only that, if you purchase any TECNO smartphone between April 1st and April 10th and reshare the contest picture, you can enter the contest to win a cash prize of 2 million. And if you think that's all, think again. If you buy a SPARK 20 Pro+ between April 1st and 10th, reshare the post, you could be one of the lucky winners to win a staggering 4 MILLION CASH PRIZE!
Aligned with its tagline 'stop at nothing', TECNO consistently offers engaging contests, gifts, rewards, and more. However, this time, the prize isn't just big—it's set to be the highlight of the year.
The contest is currently live! Don’t wait; participate now to add an extra touch of excitement to your Eid: https://bit.ly/3TZt8cU
