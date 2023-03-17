UrduPoint.com

YouTube Lifts Restrictions On Trump's Channel - Company

Daniyal Sohail Published March 17, 2023 | 09:33 PM

YouTube announced Friday that it had lifted restrictions on former US President Donald Trump's channel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) YouTube announced Friday that it had lifted restrictions on former US President Donald Trump's channel.

"Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content.

We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election," according to the YouTubeInsider Twitter account.

It added that "this channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube."

