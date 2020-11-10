UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YouTube Removes Documentary About Flight MH17 Downing Ahead Of Premiere

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:25 PM

YouTube Removes Documentary About Flight MH17 Downing Ahead of Premiere

YouTube has banned an investigative documentary about the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014 from being shown on the eve of the hearing on the matter in the Netherlands, the Ukraina.ru website, a part of the Moscow-based Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency that uploaded the film, reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) YouTube has banned an investigative documentary about the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014 from being shown on the eve of the hearing on the matter in the Netherlands, the Ukraina.ru website, a part of the Moscow-based Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency that uploaded the film, reported on Tuesday.

The movie was an investigation by Ukrainian journalist Andrey Laktionov, who was looking into the possible involvement of the Ukrainian air force in the plane crash. It was handed over to Ukraina.ru by the journalist's friends as he had passed away on June 12 this year.

The investigation zeroed in on the death of Ukrainian pilot Vladislav Voloshin, who was suspected of involvement in the incident and is said to have taken his own life. According to the movie, the circumstances of his death remain unknown as the pilot's body was quickly cremated and the case was officially closed by the Ukrainian authorities.

The film was uploaded on the website's YouTube channel and scheduled to be released on Thursday, on the day the hearing resumes. However, the hosting site's moderators said that the movie violated its guidelines and removed it before the premier.

As of now, only a five-minute trailer is available.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died.

The trial of four suspects Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko began in March in the Netherlands, but had to be adjourned over the COVID-19 pandemic. The hearings are still underway.

The Joint Investigative Team (JIT), which is looking into the case, believes that the Boeing was shot down with a weapon belonging to a Russian military unit. JIT, headed by the Dutch prosecutors, does not include Russian representatives.

Russia has said that it gave the Netherlands radar data and documents proving that the missile that hit the plane belonged to Ukraine and was launched from the territory controlled by Kiev. However, this information was not taken into account. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called the JIT accusations against Russia one-sided and regrettable.

Related Topics

Hearing Film And Movies Ukraine Russia Died Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Kiev Malaysia Netherlands SITE March June July YouTube All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Iranian FM arrives Pakistan on two-day visit

1 minute ago

Pakistan moving towards "Renaissance of Muslims" i ..

1 minute ago

Over 50,000 Afghan refugee families benefit from e ..

1 minute ago

VIS reaffirms ratings of CSML

5 minutes ago

Russia appoints new energy minister

5 minutes ago

European Parliament, Council Agree to Deliver on $ ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.