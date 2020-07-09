UrduPoint.com
Zoom Into Imagination Now With A Better Price At The Right Time

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020

The smartphone company OPPO has announced a budget-friendly price for OPPO Reno 2F. The smartphone was previously available for PKR 49,999 and is now available at a budget-friendly price of PKR 45,999

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th July, 2020) The smartphone company OPPO has announced a budget-friendly price for OPPO Reno 2F. The smartphone was previously available for PKR 49,999 and is now available at a budget-friendly price of PKR 45,999.

With the smartphone now available at a reduced price, it’s the perfect time to purchase OPPO Reno 2F. Available for booking online, the cost-effective OPPO Reno 2F comes with a 48 MP quad-camera allowing users to zoom into imagination with its 20x zoom, ultra-wide angle, AI beauty portrait, and portrait bokeh. Its VOOC charging and 8 + 128 GB ROM makes the users embrace more power.

OPPO is committed to deliver great value to its users in the form of premium technologically advanced devices.

The OPPO Reno 2F is manufactured to enhance the photography experience with its cutting-edge features.

Specifications OPPO Reno 2F
Appearance Weight: 195g
Height: 16.18cm / 161.8mm
Width: 7.58cm / 75.8mm
Thickness: 0.87cm / 8.7mm

Screen Size: 16.5cm (6.5'')
Touchscreen: Multi-touch, Capacitive Screen
Resolution: 2340 by 1080 pixels at 394 ppi
Color Nebula Green, Sky White, and Lake Green
Camera
Rear 6P camera of 48MP
Front 5P camera of 16MP
Battery 4000 mAh
Processor MTK MT6771V (P70)
Core Hardware
RAM: 8GB
ROM: 2+128GB
(Expandable up to 256GB)
OS ColorOS 6.1, based on Android 9

