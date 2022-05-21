UrduPoint.com

Beijing Issues High Temperature Warning

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 01:32 PM

Beijing issues high temperature warning

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue alert for high temperatures over the weekend

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The Beijing Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue alert for high temperatures over the weekend.

According to the forecast, the temperature could hit 35 degrees Celsius in most parts of the plain areas in Beijing during the two days.

Residents have been advised to take precautions against the heatwave, especially while undergoing nucleic acid testing outdoors.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Related Topics

Weather Orange Alert Beijing

Recent Stories

Hot, partly cloudy weather likely in KP

Hot, partly cloudy weather likely in KP

3 minutes ago
 India records 2,323 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more de ..

India records 2,323 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 Ali Zafar and Danyal Zafar all set to rock the sta ..

Ali Zafar and Danyal Zafar all set to rock the stage at Karachi

3 minutes ago
 S.Korean president appoints prime minister

S.Korean president appoints prime minister

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 23,462 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 23,462 new COVID-19 cases

29 minutes ago
 Railways Division officer Zafar Zaman promoted in ..

Railways Division officer Zafar Zaman promoted in BS-22

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.