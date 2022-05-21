Beijing issues high temperature warning

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue alert for high temperatures over the weekend

According to the forecast, the temperature could hit 35 degrees Celsius in most parts of the plain areas in Beijing during the two days.

Residents have been advised to take precautions against the heatwave, especially while undergoing nucleic acid testing outdoors.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.