City receives light rain, will add to hygiene issues

The city on Wednesday afternoon received light rain turning weather pleasant providing sense of relief to the people from suffocation and fear due to apprehended spread of coronavirus pandemic

However, according to the citizens, the rain may create cleanliness and hygiene issues in the metropolis where already one could find garbage dumped on roads and streets along with over-flowing garbage bins of Municipal Corporations parked on roads or streets.

Among the preemptive steps needed to control the fatal coronavirus spread, maintaining clean environment in and around the residential areas was very much required.

The residents from different areas of the city feared that in case of more rain, the congested localities mainly the slum areas of the city would be hit forcing the residents, as usual, to come out to push water out of their homes and in search of potable water. This would bulldoze the Government efforts to keep the population inside to escape spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

They called for emergency response and preparedness from the government and other civic agencies to effectively cope with the situation foreseen after more rain in the city. Otherwise, they maintained, most parts of the city would turn into nurseries of COVID-19.