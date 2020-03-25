UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Receives Light Rain, Will Add To Hygiene Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:54 PM

City receives light rain, will add to hygiene issues

The city on Wednesday afternoon received light rain turning weather pleasant providing sense of relief to the people from suffocation and fear due to apprehended spread of coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The city on Wednesday afternoon received light rain turning weather pleasant providing sense of relief to the people from suffocation and fear due to apprehended spread of coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to the citizens, the rain may create cleanliness and hygiene issues in the metropolis where already one could find garbage dumped on roads and streets along with over-flowing garbage bins of Municipal Corporations parked on roads or streets.

Among the preemptive steps needed to control the fatal coronavirus spread, maintaining clean environment in and around the residential areas was very much required.

The residents from different areas of the city feared that in case of more rain, the congested localities mainly the slum areas of the city would be hit forcing the residents, as usual, to come out to push water out of their homes and in search of potable water. This would bulldoze the Government efforts to keep the population inside to escape spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

They called for emergency response and preparedness from the government and other civic agencies to effectively cope with the situation foreseen after more rain in the city. Otherwise, they maintained, most parts of the city would turn into nurseries of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Weather Water May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prince Charles tests positive for novel Coronaviru ..

11 minutes ago

Junior Asia Hockey Cup postponed

1 minute ago

Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) close down its office ..

1 minute ago

DC urges philanthropists to enhance cooperation

1 minute ago

Mali declares first coronavirus cases

1 minute ago

State Bank of Pakistan relaxes regulations on impo ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.