UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:35 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -01.0 degrees centigrade and -04.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Monday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Kalat

Recent Stories

US, Turkey Announce Agreement Terms on Switch to M ..

US, Turkey Announce Agreement Terms on Switch to Multilateral Tax Deal - Treasur ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan allows India access for wheat transfer to ..

Pakistan allows India access for wheat transfer to Afghanistan as a peace gestur ..

12 minutes ago
 Absconder Nawaz should come back to pay respect to ..

Absconder Nawaz should come back to pay respect to judiciary: Faisal Vawda

12 minutes ago
 Mubadala’s approach is that of the long-term, pa ..

Mubadala’s approach is that of the long-term, patient investor with conviction ..

29 minutes ago
 Putin Confirms to Draghi Russia's Readiness for Un ..

Putin Confirms to Draghi Russia's Readiness for Uninterrupted Gas Supply to Euro ..

19 minutes ago
 16,364 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16,364 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.