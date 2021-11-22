Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:35 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -01.0 degrees centigrade and -04.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Monday.