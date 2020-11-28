UrduPoint.com
Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 09:29 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has informed that weather remained dry and cold in most parts while cool in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The Met Office has informed that weather remained dry and cold in most parts while cool in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -1.0 degree centigrade and - 2.1 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.

