Dry, cold weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 20 centigrade and the minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.