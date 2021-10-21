UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:47 PM

The Met Office Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Met Office Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 9.0 degrees centigrade and 2.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat during last 24 hours.

