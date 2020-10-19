UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For City

Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.4 degree centigrade and 17.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 77 per cent at 8 a.m. and 23 per cent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:17 a.m. and set at 17:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

