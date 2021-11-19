UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:08 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast a dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 26 centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

