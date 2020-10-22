Dry weather forecast today 22 oct 2020

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly dry weather over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While hot in central and southern areas during day times,continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country,a MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -03�C, Kalat -02, Skardu -01 �C.