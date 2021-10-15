UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:17 PM

Dry weather likely to persist in Balochistan

The Met Office on Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Met Office on Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.0 degrees centigrade whereas 0.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat .

