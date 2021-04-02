Dry weather to persist in most parts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Friday forecast dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Mithi, Chhor, Dadu, Labella 43, Pasni and Turbat 42.