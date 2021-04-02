UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather To Persist In Most Parts

Fri 02nd April 2021

Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Friday forecast dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Mithi, Chhor, Dadu, Labella 43, Pasni and Turbat 42.

