Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -04 C, Ziarat -02 and Skardu 00C.