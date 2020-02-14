UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Feb Third Spell Of Rain To Be Start End Of Month

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 03:36 PM

Feb third spell of rain to be start end of month

Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said third rain spell of February would start end of this month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said third rain spell of February would start end of this month.

He said normal to below normal minimum temperature is expected all over the country except GB and Kashmir.

Rains during February and March may be beneficial for vegetation and fruit formation stage of the wheat crop.

More rainy days are expected from mid of March till mid of April, at the final stages of wheat crop,he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan February March April May All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Turkish President announces to take trade level  ..

4 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah gives starting signal for ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador: Bahrain&#039;s National Action Cha ..

23 minutes ago

Fifth round of political consultations between UAE ..

23 minutes ago

PM asks Turkey to invest in Tourism

26 minutes ago

Distt Admin initiates crackdown against tempered g ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.