UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GDA Finalizes Arrangements For Heavy Snowfall In Galyat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:58 PM

GDA finalizes arrangements for heavy snowfall in Galyat

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has finalized arrangements for snow clearing keeping in view the unexpected heavy snowfall in Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has finalized arrangements for snow clearing keeping in view the unexpected heavy snowfall in Galyat.

Meteorology Department has forecast more heavy snowfall and downpour for Galyat which would also decrease the temperatures. The GDA has furthermore inducted newly purchased 2 Tractors, 2 Pay dozer, and 2 Salt spreader for snow clearing operation in Galyat.

GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed also informed the locals of Galyat to arrange fuel, firewood, medicines and other necessities of life for upcoming snowfall season while GDA would facilitate the locals and tourists during the snowfall.

Ahsan Hameed told to media that snow clearing operation would start immediately soon after the snowfall in Galyat, following the provincial government directives GDA is committed to tackle the heavy snowfall situation in Galyat which has forecast by the metrology department and provide the best services to the locals and tourists, adding he said.

GDA has established a help desk which would work round the clock to assist locals and tourists when roads are blocked or during extreme weather conditions with the coordination of different departments.

Tourists can get help any time from Helpdesk landline 09929310423 which would be functional 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Media From Government Best

Recent Stories

Farmers carry weapons to guard tomato fields in Ba ..

2 minutes ago

Fitness camp at NCA to commence from 18 November

27 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final to be played from 27 Dec ..

33 minutes ago

Chances of light rain in Karachi, Thatta on Saturd ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

4 minutes ago

Six medical stores sealed in Lower Dir

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.