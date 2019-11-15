GDA finalizes arrangements for heavy snowfall in Galyat

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has finalized arrangements for snow clearing keeping in view the unexpected heavy snowfall in Galyat.

Meteorology Department has forecast more heavy snowfall and downpour for Galyat which would also decrease the temperatures. The GDA has furthermore inducted newly purchased 2 Tractors, 2 Pay dozer, and 2 Salt spreader for snow clearing operation in Galyat.

GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed also informed the locals of Galyat to arrange fuel, firewood, medicines and other necessities of life for upcoming snowfall season while GDA would facilitate the locals and tourists during the snowfall.

Ahsan Hameed told to media that snow clearing operation would start immediately soon after the snowfall in Galyat, following the provincial government directives GDA is committed to tackle the heavy snowfall situation in Galyat which has forecast by the metrology department and provide the best services to the locals and tourists, adding he said.

GDA has established a help desk which would work round the clock to assist locals and tourists when roads are blocked or during extreme weather conditions with the coordination of different departments.

Tourists can get help any time from Helpdesk landline 09929310423 which would be functional 24 hours.