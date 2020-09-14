UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Expected In City Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is prevailing over north western parts of the country.

Weak moist currents are affecting coastal areas of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind is expected at isolated places in Potohar region during night.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 38 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively on Monday.

