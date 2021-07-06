UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:27 PM

Met Office forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours while rain-gusty winds with thunderstorm is expected at isolated places

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Met Office forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours while rain-gusty winds with thunderstorm is expected at isolated places.

In last 24 hours the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.

5 degrees centigrade in Quetta and 10.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.

During the time span rain received at few parts of the province including Ziarat, Zhob, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Dalbandin, Nokkundi and Mastung districts.

