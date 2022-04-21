UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 06:06 PM

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 12.0 degrees centigrade and 01.2 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

However, rain received in Lasbela and Sibbi districts.

