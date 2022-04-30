UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 07:28 PM

The local Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14 degrees centigrade, while 6.7 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.

