Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:29 AM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Rain/ thunderstorms with gusty winds may occur at one or two places in Zhob, Musakhel, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Barkhan, and Sibi districts during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 20 degree centigrade and 12 degree centigrade in Ziarat as well on Friday.

