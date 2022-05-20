UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 18.0 degrees centigrade and 10.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Russian Presidential Aide Says Russia Should Certa ..

Russian Presidential Aide Says Russia Should Certainly Stay in Paris Climate Agr ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden's Popularity Falls to Lowest Point so Far as ..

Biden's Popularity Falls to Lowest Point so Far as Midterm Elections Approach - ..

3 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates polio campaign in Khyber district

DC inaugurates polio campaign in Khyber district

3 minutes ago
 UN Says Guterres Met With Italian Foreign Minister ..

UN Says Guterres Met With Italian Foreign Minister to Discuss Ukraine Peace Plan

3 minutes ago
 Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Gene ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Geneva on May 30 for 8th Meeting - ..

42 minutes ago
 3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.