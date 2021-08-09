UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:35 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 22.5 degrees centigrade and 08. 7 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However, Rain- strong wind thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in zhob, Barkhan, MusaKhel, Kohlu and its surrounding areas.

