Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For City Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 08:38 PM
The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 43. 2 degree centigrade and 32.3 degree centigrade respectively.
The humidity was recorded 60 per cent at 8 am and 35 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 05:15 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.