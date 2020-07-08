UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For City Multan

Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:25 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.2 degree centigrade and 31. 2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 67 per cent at 8 am and 43 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:18 am and set at 19:20 pm tomorrow.

