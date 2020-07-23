Hot, humid weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37. 2 degree centigrade and 27. 3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 69 per cent at 8 am and 54 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:25 am and set at 19:15 pm tomorrow.