Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

The unseasonal and fierce downpours, unusual for winter months, caught many residents off guard.

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2023) In an unforeseen turn of events, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, western India, witnessed a devastating toll on Sunday, with at least 18 people losing their lives due to lightning strikes during intense storms.

The heavy rains not only resulted in flash floods but also claimed the lives of 20 individuals, with lightning being the Primary cause of at least 18 casualties, according to a statement from Gujarat state authorities.

Additionally, 40 animals were reported dead in the aftermath of the extreme weather.

Expressing his condolences, Home Minister Amit Shah shared his deep sorrow on the social media platform X, stating that he was "deeply saddened" by the tragic loss of lives.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the growing impact of extreme weather events, prompting concerns among scientists about the connection to rising global temperatures.