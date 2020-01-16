UrduPoint.com
Mainly Cold,dry Weather Likely To Prevail:Met Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:24 PM

Mainly cold,dry weather likely to prevail:Met Office

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan during next 24 hours.

Rain and snowfall over hills expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, Met office reported.

However, fog was likely to prevail at a few places of plain areas of Punjab during night/morning hours.

Minimum temperatures (�C) recorded in Kalam, Gupis -13�C, Bagrote -11�C, Astore, Chitral, Parachinar -10�C, Quetta -09�C, Kalat, Skardu -07�C, Gilgit, Dir -06�C, Dalbandin - 05�C, Rawlakot, Malamjabba -04�C, Drosh and Zhob -03�C.

