Mainly Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
The dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather remained in most parts of the country.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh, kalam -07C, Astore -02, Gupis -01 Skardu and Bagrote 00C.
