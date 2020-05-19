Mainly hot, dry weather forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather across the country on Wednesday.

Dry weather is also expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is present over Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

During past 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (mm) recorded in Kakul 11, Dir 05, Gupis 03, Mirkhani, Malamjabba 02, Chitral, Lower Dir , Saidu Sharif 01, Gupis 03 and Garidupatta 03mm.

Today recorded highest maximum temperature's (C) were at Shaheed Benazirabad 46C, Sibbi, Turbat, Lasbella, Mithi and Jaccobabad 45C.