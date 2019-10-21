Mostly dry weather expected during next 24 hours:MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast dry weather in most areas of the country while cloudy in Khyber pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast dry weather in most areas of the country while cloudy in Khyber pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

During this period isolated rain- thunderstorm and light snowfall over high mountainous areas expected in upper Khyber pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas. Minimum temperatures recorded in Kalam 0 �C and Skardu 01 �C.

