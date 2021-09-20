OIC Secretary General and His UN Counterpart Discuss OIC-UN Cooperation

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on 18 September 2021 at UN headquarters in New York received the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th September, 2021) The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on 18 September 2021 at UN headquarters in New York received the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, and his accompanying delegation.

The two parties discussed matters of shared interest and explored prospects for greater UN-OIC cooperation on common challenges and issues.

During their conversation, the OIC and UN Secretaries General expressed delight at the level and scope of cooperation between the two organizations. In this connection, Mr Guterres praised Dr Al-Othaimeen’s role as instrumental in promoting bilateral relations and said he is very keen to further enhance and promote cooperation and coordination between the two institutions.