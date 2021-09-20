UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary General And His UN Counterpart Discuss OIC-UN Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:16 AM

OIC Secretary General and His UN Counterpart Discuss OIC-UN Cooperation

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on 18 September 2021 at UN headquarters in New York received the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th September, 2021) The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on 18 September 2021 at UN headquarters in New York received the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, and his accompanying delegation.

The two parties discussed matters of shared interest and explored prospects for greater UN-OIC cooperation on common challenges and issues.

During their conversation, the OIC and UN Secretaries General expressed delight at the level and scope of cooperation between the two organizations. In this connection, Mr Guterres praised Dr Al-Othaimeen’s role as instrumental in promoting bilateral relations and said he is very keen to further enhance and promote cooperation and coordination between the two institutions.

Related Topics

United Nations New York September OIC

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs honors winners of 4th edition of Inn ..

Dubai Customs honors winners of 4th edition of Innovator Award

23 seconds ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.62 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.62 million

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament& ..

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament&#039;s resolution on UAE as &# ..

9 hours ago
 Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward ex ..

Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward excellence in next 50 years: Nah ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.