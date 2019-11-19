UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:19 PM

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 29 to 31 and 16 to 18, degrees respectively, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather with hazy/ misty morning is likely to prevail over most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

