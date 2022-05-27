UrduPoint.com

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 02:28 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the minimum 32 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 12 with MediaTek Helio G96 - now avai ..

Infinix NOTE 12 with MediaTek Helio G96 - now available to order on Xpark and Da ..

17 minutes ago
 Police using modern methods to demolish criminals ..

Police using modern methods to demolish criminals dens

48 seconds ago
 Rare wild animals filmed in China's plateau provin ..

Rare wild animals filmed in China's plateau province

1 minute ago
 Moscow Declares 5 Employees of Croatian Embassy Pe ..

Moscow Declares 5 Employees of Croatian Embassy Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

1 minute ago
 Dalian Pro reinstated into Chinese Super League af ..

Dalian Pro reinstated into Chinese Super League after Chongqing's dissolution

1 minute ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.