Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 07:47 PM
The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 22 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Radio Pakistan's channel continues to enrich Ramadan experience of listeners
Ex-NHL player Koltsov, boyfriend of Sabalenka, dead at 42: federation
France faces high-risk vote on EU-Canada free trade deal
PTI approaches IHC to hold gathering in Islamabad
Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers
AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for inmates
UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decade on record
Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones
Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles
Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium
DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors
AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging
More Stories From Weather
-
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD22 hours ago
-
Mainly dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD4 days ago
-
Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD5 days ago
-
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills likely at various parts of country: PMD7 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country:PMD8 days ago
-
Drizzle in city, more rain with few heavy falls likely8 days ago
-
Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected from Mar 1011 days ago
-
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas: PMD13 days ago
-
KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance of rains, snowfall victims13 days ago
-
NDMA's NCOP forecast rain, snow from March 6-1213 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, northern areas14 days ago
-
Cold and dry weather forecasts in Sukkur division14 days ago