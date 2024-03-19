Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 07:47 PM

The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 22 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

