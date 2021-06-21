UrduPoint.com
Party Cloudy Weather Expected

Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:07 PM

The local Met office Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust-raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were as; 36.4?C and 24.3?C respectively. The humidity was recorded 69 per cent at 8 am and 41 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5.11 am and set at 19.20 pm on Tuesday.

