Party cloudy weather expected

The local Met office Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust-raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust-raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were as; 36.4?C and 24.3?C respectively. The humidity was recorded 69 per cent at 8 am and 41 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5.11 am and set at 19.20 pm on Tuesday.