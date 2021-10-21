Rain likely in upper parts of country:PMD

Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was likely to approach upper and central parts of the country from tomorrow and likely to persist till Sunday.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in upper/central parts of the country.

Hailstorm and snowfall over mountains are also expected at isolated places in upper districts during the period.

Isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period.

During the last 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh and Skardu 01 C.