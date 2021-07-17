UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Wind Thundershower Likely In Punjab, KP,GB: MET Office

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Rain wind thundershower likely in Punjab, KP,GB: MET office

Rain wind/thundershower predicted in Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Rain wind/thundershower predicted in Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

According to MET office Islamabad, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

A Strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Sunday (evening/night) and may persist till Wednesday.

Rainfall in Sindh: Padidan 32, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Sakrand 08, Dadu 06, Badin 01, Balochistan: Turbat 12, Zhob 06, Khuzdar 01 and Punjab: Sialkot (City) 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded as (�C): Sibbi 44, Chillas 43, Mohenjodharo, Rohri and Bahawalnagar 42.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Sialkot Bahawalnagar Badin Dadu Khuzdar Sakrand Rohri May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Cov ..

32 seconds ago

Theatre Wallay organizes movie night in honor of l ..

33 seconds ago

Top Chinese Diplomat Comes to Damascus - Syrian St ..

35 seconds ago

Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest ..

37 seconds ago

Dubai Customs And Dp World, Uae Region Introduce A ..

1 hour ago

World's largest planetarium opens in Shanghai

1 hour ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.